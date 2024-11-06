ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala LSGD to introduce rating system for improved sanitation levels

Published - November 06, 2024 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

New system to ensure better waste management practices in places not coming directly under the control of local bodies

The Hindu Bureau

The Local Self-Governments department (LSGD) is set to introduce a rating system for ensuring improved sanitation levels and efficient waste handling in public and private establishments as well as tourist spots.

The system is introduced as part of the ongoing Malinya Mukhtam Navakeralam campaign to ensure better waste management practices in places not coming directly under the control of local bodies.

Gaps have been identified in the management of solid and liquid waste in bus stands, hospitals, schools, anganwadis, private institutions, apartment complexes, convention centres, and in tourist spots. Some of the waste from such establishments often end up in waterbodies and public spaces.

The rating system will account for the mechanisms in place for processing liquid waste, septage waste, and solid waste as well as the upkeep of bathroom facilities and following green protocol.

The establishments will be ranked for a total of 200 marks. In the initial phase, the establishments will rank themselves and make a self declaration, following which committees appointed by the Suchitwa Mission will carry out ground-level surveys to assess the claims. The government will put out the final rating list according to this.

The ratings of the establishments coming under each local body will also reflect in the ongoing grading of the local bodies being carried out by the government. The declaration of ratings will begin from April 2025 onwards.

