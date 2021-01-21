Kerala lottery seller wins ₹12 cr. with unsold ticket

A 46-year old lottery vendor in Kollam has become a crorepati overnight after an unsold ticket won the first prize of ₹12 crore in the Kerala government’s Christmas-New Year bumper issue. Sharafudeen A., who hails from Tenkasi in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, learnt that the ticket with him among other unsold ones had bagged the top prize in the lottery.
Living in a small house on ‘poramboke’ (government) land at Eravidharmapuram near Aryankavu in Kollam district, bordering Tamil Nadu, it had been a struggle for Mr. Sharafudeen, a Gulf returnee, to take care of his six-member joint family, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want to build a house of my own, clear my debts and start a small business with the prize amount,” he told PTI.
Mr. Sharafudeen, who returned from Riyadh in 2013 after slogging there for nine years doing odd jobs, had been selling lottery tickets in and around Aryankavu.
His family comprises his mother, two brothers, wife and son Pervez Musharraf, a Class 10 student.
On Tuesday, he appeared before the Lottery Directorate here and produced the winning ticket.
Mr. Sharafudeen would get about ₹7.50 crore after 30% tax deduction and 10% agent commission in the prize money, sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath