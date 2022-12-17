Kerala looking at joint ventures with Centre for hydel projects

December 17, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Big hydel projects have been a strict no-no in Kerala for some time now given environmental concerns and the prohibitory costs involved. But now the State is examining whether a clutch of projects can be planned as joint ventures with the Centre for quicker implementation.

The State’s Power department is looking at whether the 800 MW Idukki Golden Jubilee Extension Project, the 240 MW Letchmi Hydroelectric Project and the 210 MW Pooyamkutty project can be taken up jointly with the centre. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty had placed the proposal before the Centre during a meeting with Union Power Minister R. K. Singh in November.

Since then, the Power department has held a round of talks with the THDC India Ltd (Formerly Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Ltd), according to the Minister’s office.

‘’Centre and State can join hands together in design, development and implementation of joint venture projects in both hydro and solar power projects. Idukki Golden Jubilee Power House (800 MW), Letchmi (240 MW) and Pooyamkutty (210 MW) are some of the major projects that can be taken up jointly. These projects will also aid in flood moderation,’‘ Mr. Krishnankutty said in a representation to the Centre. The State calculates that the involvement of the Centre would speed up clearances for these projects.

Apart from energy security concerns, the following factors have prompted Kerala to explore big projects. The recent floods, additional financial assistance on offer for flood moderation and related components, and the specification that energy from large hydro projects commissioned after March 8, 2019, will be considered part of the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) through the Hydro power Purchase Obligation (HPO).

The 800 MW Idukki Golden Jubilee Extension Scheme is meant to complement the existing 780 MW Idukki power project, taking the combined installed capacity to 1580 MW. Estimated to cost ₹2,669.67 crore, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) hopes to begin work on the project in 2023. The Letchmi Hydroelectric Scheme, planned in the Devikulam taluk, is estimated to cost ₹1,630 crore. The KSEB had accorded administrative sanction for the Pooyamkutty project, then pegged at ₹1367 crore, in 2009. But the project was not taken forward.