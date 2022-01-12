Kerala logs 76 more Omicron cases

12 January 2022 23:38 IST

A case in a COVID cluster in a nursing college in Pathanamthitta

Kerala has confirmed that 76 more of the COVID-19 cases reported in the State are of the Omicron variant. Nine of these are reported in contacts.

So far, the State has detected 421 cases of Omicron from amongst the small proportion of COVID-positive samples of international travellers and community samples that are sent for genomic sequencing regularly. Of these 43 cases were detected from amongst the COVID-positive contacts of primary cases.

A Health department bulletin said that an Omicron case had been identified in a COVID cluster identified in a private nursing college in Pathanamthitta. Officials suspect that the cluster could be traced to a student who had been one of the contacts of an international traveller.

District-wise

Of the new cases, 13 were detected in Pathanamthitta; eight each in Alappuzha and Kannur; six each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Malappuram; five in Kollam; four in Kozhikode; two in Kasaragod; and one each in Ernakulam and Wayanad. One case was reported in a person from Tamil Nadu.