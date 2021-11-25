Kerala logs 5,987 new COVID-19 cases

Breakthrough infections (infections in fully vaccinated individuals) account for 45.4% of these new cases, while 25.7% of the total new cases were reported in unvaccinated individuals

The State logged 5,987 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday when 66,165 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden ever since the pandemic began now stands at 51,19,941 cases.

The official cumulative case fatality in the State now stands at 38,737, with the State adding 384 deaths to the official list of COVID-19 deaths on Thursday. This includes 56 deaths that occurred in the past few days and 328 deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

Till now, a total of 9,598 deaths have been newly added to the State’s official list of COVID deaths.

The State’s active case pool is declining and has 51,804 patients, with 5,094 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on Thursday.

According to the Health Department, only 7.2% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID-19 patients in both public and private hospitals in the State now is 789, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support dropped to 316 on Thursday.

On the day, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with the disease was 275. Hospitalisations remain below the 5,000-mark, and at present, 4,850 persons are being treated for moderate or severe disease in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 963 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 863, Kozhikode 664, Kottayam 555, Thrissur 450, Malappuram 414, Kollam 377, Kannur 373, Idukki 277, Wayanad 275, Pathanamthitta 253, Alappuzha 215, Palakkad 188 and Kasaragod 120.