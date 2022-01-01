Kerala logs 2,435 Covid cases

As many as 2,435 persons in Kerala tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, when 48,658 samples were tested. Thiruvananthapuram registered the highest number of cases at 481, followed by Ernakulam with 400 and Kozhikode with 299.

The pandemic toll in the State rose to 48,035 with 22 deaths registered over the last few days and 219 mortalities accounted for as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

The active caseload marginally dipped to 18,904 on Saturday and 1,09,032 persons were under surveillance in various districts. Of the 2,435 fresh cases, 38 had arrived from outside the State, 2,241 were infected through contact, and the source of infection remained unknown in 134 cases.

An official press note issued here said 1,296 of the fresh cases were breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated citizens and 154 had received one dose of COVID vaccine while 681 were unvaccinated. A total of 2,704 COVID patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday after they tested negative.