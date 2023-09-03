HamberMenu
Kerala logs 13% growth in GST revenues in August

According to data released by the Union Finance Ministry, collection for August 2023 stood at ₹2,306 crore. It was ₹2,036 crore in August 2022

September 03, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing the growth trend in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues, Kerala registered 13% growth in GST collection in August this year over August 2022.

According to data released by the Union Finance Ministry, collection for August 2023 stood at ₹2,306 crore. It was ₹2,036 crore in August 2022.

The collection for a given month pertains to the consumption of goods and services in the previous one.

The Finance Ministry also gave ₹2,472 crore as the amount settled to Kerala by way of State GST (SGST) and the SGST portion of Integrated GST (IGST) in August.

Kerala had reported a steady increase in GST revenues in the first quarter of 2023-24, a trend which is visible in the second quarter too. The State had recorded 10% growth in GST revenues in July 2023 over the previous July. The collection for July 2023 stood at ₹2,381 crore against ₹2,161 crore the previous July.

In the first quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal, Kerala had recorded 12% growth in GST revenues in April 2023, 11% growth in May and 26% growth in June compared to same months in the previous fiscal.

The State government had completed the revamp of the State GST department this year in a bid to plug tax leaks and improve collection.

