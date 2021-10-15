Kerala Local Self-Government Department eases earth excavation norms for house constructions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 October 2021 18:31 IST

Now, the building permit will be sufficient for making the specific land ready for foundation work by earth excavation or for levelling of land

The Local Self-Government Department has eased the norms for earth extraction as part of house construction activities. The building permit will be sufficient for making the specific land ready for foundation work by earth excavation or for levelling of land.

In case of those applying for mineral transit passes, the details have to be submitted along with the building plan while applying for permit from the respective local body. The applicant has to submit the area of the land to be levelled, the quantity of earth to be extracted for construction and dimensioned plan and sectional drawing.

Advertising

Advertising

The local body officials who carry out site inspections ahead of approving the building permit has to also assess the area of land to be excavated as submitted along with the building plan.

Plot subdivisions

The earlier requirement for development permit for such excavations has been done away with. Development permit is now applicable only in cases where plot subdivisions are done. In such cases, the development permit also has to be approved along with the building permit and plan.

In cases where a mineral transit pass is required, a copy of the building permit and plan need to be sent to the district geologist within three days of the permit approval. During the plinth-level inspections by local body officials, it has to be checked whether more earth excavation than that was marked in the building plan was done, in which case it has to be reported to the local body secretary.