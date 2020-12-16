Kerala local body poll: Kodiyeri predicts LDF sweep

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Wednesday said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) was poised to register a decisive win in the local body election. The victory would echo strongly in the Assembly poll in 2021, he said.
Mr. Balakrishnan said people had voted for the LDF’s political programme. They had endorsed the track record of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.
The voters had forcefully repudiated the “politics of recrimination” practised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he claimed.
The verdict would also be a “slap in the face of Central agencies”. They had overstepped their constitutional bounds and attempted to cast the LDF government under a cloud of suspicion to aid the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party politically, he said.
Industries Minister E. P. Jayarajan said the citizens had kept their faith with the LDF. They had defeated “an unholy nexus of communal forces”. The Welfare Party of India and Sangh Parivar had worked for the victory of the UDF and the NDA. The people had signalled that they would accord the LDF a second innings in power in 2021.
