Watch | Kerala local body elections 2020: decoding the third phase

14 December 2020 09:37 IST

An update on the third phase of polling for the local body elections in Kerala

The four northern districts in Kerala recorded 4.11% polling in the first hour as brisk polling continues in the region. By 8 a.m. 4.11% of the total 90 lakh voters exercised their franchise. Malappuram records 4.8% polling, Kozhikode 3.71%, Kannur 4.39% and Kasaragod 4.38% in the last phase of local body polls on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising