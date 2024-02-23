Kerala local body bypolls: LDF, UDF win 10 seats each, BJP gets 3

February 23, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have won 10 seats each in the byelections held to 23 local body wards, but the LDF had more reasons to cheer as it managed to wrest a number of seats from both the UDF and BJP.

The LDF [CPI candidate] won the Vellar ward in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the only Corporation ward in the fray, from the BJP. Panathura P. Baiju of the CPI defeated his BJP rival by a margin of 151 votes, the State Election Commission said on February 23 (Friday).

When the results of Thursday’s bypolls were out on Friday, the UDF won 10 seats, the LDF also secured 10, including one Left-backed Independent, and the BJP, three.

The UDF tally fell from 13 the last time to 10, while the LDF increased its from five to 10. The BJP saw its tally slip from four to three.

The LDF wrested Kalpaka Nagar in Nedumbassery panchayat (Ernakulam), Pathiyarkulangara in Mullasseri panchayat (Thrissur) and Mammakunnu in Muzupilangad panchayat (Kannur) from the UDF. In Eruthenpathy panchayat (Palakkad), LDF-backed Independent Martin Antony won the Pidarimed ward which was held by the UDF.

The LDF wrested the Vellar ward in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Kunnanad in Ottasekharamangalam grama panchayat (Thiruvananthapuram district), and Kariyode in Chadayamangalam panchayat (Kollam) from the BJP.

Loses by 1 vote

The LDF lost the Kidangara Bazaar South in Veliyanad panchayat (Alappuzha) to the BJP by one vote.

On its part, the UDF wrested the Netaji ward in Edavanakkad panchayat (Ernakulam) from the LDF. The UDF also retained eight of its sitting seats, which included six of the Indian Union MMuslim League (IUML). All the UDF seats that were lost to the LDF were sitting seats of the Congress.

The Congress won four and the IUML, six, for the UDF. For the LDF, the CPI(M) won seven and the CPI, three.

The candidates are required to file details of their election expenses before the secretaries of the local bodies concerned within 30 days.

