Kerala local bodies must take up Grama Vandi project, says Minister

February 23, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Local bodies should take up the Grama Vandi project launched by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to provide bus services to unconnected rural areas, Transport Minister Antony Raju said here on Thursday.

Speaking after inaugurating project at Kallara panchayat, the Minister said panchayats have a major role in popularising ‘grama vandi’.

The State government is implementing a slew of projects to improve the public transport system along with overcoming its crises, said the Minister. The project will introduce 16 services to remote areas in the panchayat.

D.K. Murali, MLA, who presided over the function took part in the maiden trip of the bus on the Keezhar route.

