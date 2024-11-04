Kerala Literature Festival to have speakers from 15 countries

The eighth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) will be held from January 23 to 26, 2025, at the Kozhikode beach.

The organisers said in a press release on Monday (November 4) that over 6,00,000 visitors are expected this year. Speakers from 15 countries, including global participants representing the U.K., Spain, France, Germany, Sri Lanka, the U.S., Singapore, the U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Greece, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Latvia, and Sweden, are also scheduled to attend the event.

“KLF has transformed tremendously over the years, from its humble beginnings to becoming Asia’s largest literature festival. Each year, we witness not only a growing number of participants but also an increasing global presence, with more countries joining us and sharing their unique literary voices,” said Ravi Deecee, chief facilitator, KLF.

France will be the guest country this year. The festival will also host some of the most celebrated names in literature, politics, and music. Authors such as Jerry Pinto, Perumal Murugan, Shashi Tharoor, Shinie Antony, Urvashi Bhutalia, Manu S. Pillai, and Rajdeep Sardesai will take the stage, alongside emerging talent and international voices.

