GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Literature Festival to have speakers from 15 countries

The festival will be held from January 23 to 26, 2025, at the Kozhikode beach; over 6,00,000 visitors are expected this year

Published - November 04, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The eighth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) will be held from January 23 to 26, 2025, at the Kozhikode beach.

The organisers said in a press release on Monday (November 4) that over 6,00,000 visitors are expected this year. Speakers from 15 countries, including global participants representing the U.K., Spain, France, Germany, Sri Lanka, the U.S., Singapore, the U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Greece, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Latvia, and Sweden, are also scheduled to attend the event.

“KLF has transformed tremendously over the years, from its humble beginnings to becoming Asia’s largest literature festival. Each year, we witness not only a growing number of participants but also an increasing global presence, with more countries joining us and sharing their unique literary voices,” said Ravi Deecee, chief facilitator, KLF.

France will be the guest country this year. The festival will also host some of the most celebrated names in literature, politics, and music. Authors such as Jerry Pinto, Perumal Murugan, Shashi Tharoor, Shinie Antony, Urvashi Bhutalia, Manu S. Pillai, and Rajdeep Sardesai will take the stage, alongside emerging talent and international voices.

Published - November 04, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.