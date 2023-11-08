Kerala Literature Festival to feature over 500 speakers

November 08, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

Turkey will be the guest country in the 7th edition of the Kerala Literature Festival to be held on the Kozhikode beach from January 11 to 14, 2024. The organising committee meeting of the festival on Wednesday was inaugurated by Mayor Beena Philip, while former MLA A. Pradeep Kumar presided over the function.

Like the previous editions, writer K. Satchidanandan will be the festival director, while Ravi DC will be the chief facilitator. K.V. Sasi is the programme convener.

General convener A.K. Abdul Hakeem said here on Wednesday that prominent personalities from across the world would take part in the festival. “There will be around 500 speakers and nearly 200 sessions. There will also be cultural programmes on all four days,” he added.

KLF has been a major component in Kozhikode obtaining the UNESCO ‘City of Literature’ tag recently.