Kerala

Kerala Literature Festival to be held in Kozhikode from January 12, 2023

Staff Reporter Kozhikode August 03, 2022 19:29 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 19:29 IST

The sixth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF-2023) will begin on the Kozhikode beach on January 12, 2023. The four-day festival, which was earlier scheduled to be held in January 2022 by DC Books with the support of Kerala Government, had been postponed following the COVID-19 threat.

According to organisers, the sixth edition promises to be an outstanding affair with over 400 speakers including popular writer Jeffrey Archer, Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Ada Yonath, Piyush Pande, Francesc Miralles, Geethanjali Shree, Wendy Doniger, Ramachandra Guha, Palanivel Thiagarajan, Sanjeev Sanyal, Anand Neelakantan, Shashi Tharoor, Manu S. Pillai, Prakash Raj, and Shobhaa De.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With an aggregate footfall of more than three lakh, KLF is claimed to be the second-largest festival of its kind in Asia combining the best of literary and popular cultures. As one of the most popular literary festivals in the subcontinent, it brings together writers, artists, actors, celebrities, thinkers, and activists closer to people of different backgrounds and interests.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As in the earlier editions, writer and Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K. Satchidanandan is the festival director this time too. Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas is the chief patron. Former MLA A. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor Beena Philip, and Ravi Deecee will also handle other key roles during the festival.

According to a press release issued by the organisers here on Thursday, the sessions at KLF-2023 aim to map literature through discussions on diverse aspects. Besides Nobel laureates, the invited speakers include Jnanpith winners, Oscar winners, Booker Prize recipients, literary luminaries, film and theatre personalities, performers and artistes, designers, media personalities, sports icons, diplomats, and celebrities from diverse backgrounds, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
books and literature
Read more...