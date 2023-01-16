ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Literature Festival concludes, finds place in World Tourism Calendar

January 16, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode on Sunday. Writers Paul Zacharia, B. Jeyamohan and critic C.S. Venkiteswaran are seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

When the 6th edition of the Kerala Literature Festival concluded in Kozhikode on Sunday, the organisers had a lot to celebrate as the event was included in the World Tourism Calendar. The Thrissur Pooram and the Kochi-Muziris Biennale are other events in Kerala that have found a place in the tourism calendar.

At the valedictory session, chief facilitator of the event Ravi Deecee said the four-day festival witnessed a footfall of over four lakh and the 7th edition would be held at the same venue from January 11 to 14, 2024. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas was the chief guest at the valedictory session while MLA Thottathil Raveendran presided.

In an earlier session, actor-politician Kamal Haasan said he had taken part in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as he wanted to work for a “unified India”. “I would have walked the streets of Delhi during the Emergency if I had that much sense of politics at the time,” he said. In a conversation with writers Paul Zacharia, B. Jeyamohan and critic C.S. Venkiteswaran, he said the film Hey Ram was his first step to joining politics. He called upon listeners to find their own politics.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Actor Prakash Raj at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Actor Prakash Raj in a session on ‘What I miss about movie theatre’ said he enjoyed the community experience it provided. He said OTT platforms had not diminished cinema, but had enhanced it. Speaking on movies with right-wing politics, he said the right-wing, with no history of its own, was rewriting history. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US