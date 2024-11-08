ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala likely to receive thundershowers for a week

Published - November 08, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Parts of Kerala are likely to receive another spell of heavy rainfall over the next few days under the influence of two weather systems in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

A weather bulletin issued by the India Met Department on Friday said the cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal was likely to trigger the formation of a low pressure area during the next 48 hours. It is likely to move slowly eastwards during the subsequent two days towards Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts. .

Another cyclonic circulation that lies over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area is also likely to contribute to isolated rainfall over parts of Kerala.

The IMD has forecast rain or thunderstorms at many places in the State till November 14.

Mattanchery in Ernakulam recorded the highest rainfall of 9 cm over the last 24 hours. Kumarakom in Kottayam and Ernakulam South registered 4 cm each. Thiruvananthapuram airport recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 24.3 degree Celsius.

