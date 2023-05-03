Kerala likely to receive rain till Sunday

May 03, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State is likely to receive rain and thundershowers till Sunday, triggered by a cyclonic circulation that lies over north Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday, the cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around Saturday.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region around Sunday and may then concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday. Thereafter, there is a good possibility of its intensification while moving northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal. The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of the low pressure area. The system is under constant watch, said the bulletin.

Thunderstorms

Besides, a trough/wind discontinuity runs from southwest Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu across Marathwada and interior Karnataka and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. This is expected to trigger thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph at one or two places in Kerala for the next four days.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea on Thursday and Friday as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph likely to prevail along the Kerala coast. Meanwhile, rain occurred in most places in Kerala. Ponnani in Malappuram received the highest rainfall of 16 cm during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by Angadipuram in Malappuram (10 cm), Punalur in Kollam (8 cm), Vaikom in Kottayam and Neryamangalam in Ernakulam with 7 cm each.