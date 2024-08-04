ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Legislator’s son killed in road accident 

Published - August 04, 2024 11:20 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

V. Vineeth, son of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader and ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) legislator representing the Attingal Assembly constituency, O.S. Ambika, died in a road accident at Pallipuram in the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram city early on August 4. 

The police said the accident occurred at 5:30 a.m. near the CRPF camp at Pallipuram. A car ferrying passengers from Varkala to the Thiruvananthapuram Airport hit Vineeth’s bike, injuring him fatally. 

According to police, Vineeth’s friend and pillion rider, Akshay, was seriously injured in the collision. He is in critical care in a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Vineeth is an employee of the Edakode Service Cooperative Society and a member of the CPI(M) Edakode local committee. He is survived by his father, K. Varijakshan, a member of the CPI(M) Attingal Area Committee, and brother, V. Vineesh, former Students Federation of India (SFI) State president and member of the CPI(M) Thiruvananthapuram District Committee. 

