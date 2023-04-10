ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Legal Metrology dept. continues inspections, realises fines of ₹68,42,000

April 10, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Legal Metrology department has realised fines to the tune of ₹68,42,000 from commercial establishments during the financial year 2022-23. A communication from the Public Relations department on Monday said the fines were realised from a total of 5,921 cases charged during the period. The Legal Metrology department has continued its inspections as part of a campaign organised to mark the second anniversary of the State government. Inspections have also been conducted at fuel outlets and have focussed on lack of logos on weighing and measuring equipment as well as equipment that result in sale of quantities less than that are recorded, said the communication. The department has so far conducted inspections at 3,207 trading establishments and 65 fuel outlets. Cases have been registered against 1,093 establishments and ₹9.21 lakh has been imposed as fines. The inspections have been conducted by three squads from March 2, the communication added.

