Kerala Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is misleading public on SilverLine project

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan on Thursday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of misleading the public by stating that the government had discussed the K-Rail (SilverLine) project in the Assembly.

Mr. Satheesan said the government had rejected the UDF’s plea to conduct a two-hour discussion about the semi-high-speed railway project.

Mr. Vijayan had found time to discuss the scheme with a select group of persons. However, he had rejected a UDF adjournment motion on the contentious venture, said the Opposition Leader.

Mr. Satheesan urged the government to shed its “obstinacy” and convene a special session of the Assembly to debate the pros and cons of K-Rail.

Mr. Vijayan had repeatedly claimed that the government had nothing to hide about SilverLine. However, he had inexplicably prevented the administration from releasing the K-Rail’s detailed project report (DPR), he said.

Mr. Satheesan said the government’s push to acquire land for the project without conducting a social, economic or environmental impact study was mysterious. It seemed the government had something to conceal.

The SilverLine project was non-transparent. It had sowed doubts in the minds of the public. The government owed the public a full picture. It could not arbitrarily burden the public with an estimated “multi-lakh crore” project without taking the people into confidence, he added.