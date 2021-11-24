Kerala law student death: Husband, parents-in law taken into custody

Mofiya Parveen was found dead at her house after leaving behind a hand-written note, alleging harassment and domestic violence from her husband and his family.

The Ernakulam rural police probing the alleged suicide of a young law student in Aluva owing to harassment and domestic violence has taken in to custody the victim's husband and parents-in-law.

Husband Muhammed Suhail and his parents were picked up from a relative's home at Kothamangalam where they were reportedly hiding by a team led by Aluva DySP P.K. Sivankutty in the early morning hours of Wednesday. Suhail allegedly used to torture demanding dowry and funds to produce a film. Their marriage was solemnised in April.

The victim, Mofiya Parveen, 21, of Edayapuram in Aluva was found dead at her house after leaving behind a hand-written note, alleging harassment and domestic violence from her husband and his family.

"We will interrogate the accused based on which their arrests will be recorded. We had initially registered a case for unnatural death before altering the sections on Tuesday night. They now stand booked under IPC 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide). More charges will be invoked if needed," said Mr. Sivankutty.

The note left behind by the victim also sought action against the Inspector of Aluva East police station, C. L. Sudheer, who she alleged to have behaved in a rude and unprofessional manner towards her and her family members after being summoned to the station in connection with a domestic violence complaint she had lodged a month back against her husband and family.

The note ends with a “final wish”, demanding action against Suhail and his family and also against the Inspector.

The officer was immediately removed from the charge of the station following the incident. "An inquiry is underway against the officer and a report will be submitted to the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) today," said Mr. Sivankutty.

The police allegedly failed to register a case, and instead tried to “settle” the case by involving Suhail and his parents.

The police refused to mete out justice even after the State Women’s Commission had sought an explanation from the Aluva DySP after Mofiya submitted a complaint to the commission, it is learnt.

Incidentally, Mr. Sudheer was the investigating officer in the sensational Uthra murder case, in which the woman’s husband was found guilty of murdering his wife by making a cobra bite her. He was subsequently transferred to Aluva allegedly as a punishment for his unprofessional handling of the investigation of the murder case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA – 1056.