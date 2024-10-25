ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala law reforms panel to evaluate if State-specific amendments to new criminal laws are needed

Published - October 25, 2024 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has directed the Kerala Law Reforms Commission to look into the need for amendments particular to Kerala in the three new criminal laws passed by Parliament. Law Minister P. Rajeeve said that the commission has been asked to consider whether amendments are required in the central laws in the context of the concurrent list of the Constitution.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) have now replaced the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 (IEA), respectively.

