Kerala launches insurance cover for MSME sector

October 12, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Government on Thursday launched a comprehensive insurance scheme covering the entire spectrum of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), seeking to protect them from various risks and boost their confidence to flourish in a competitive business ecosystem.

The Department of Industries and Commerce signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with four public sector insurance companies in the presence of Industries Minister P. Rajeeve at a function here.

Under the scheme, 50% of the annual premium will be reimbursed to the MSMEs. The Minister also launched a web portal of the scheme on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is an initiative that will provide financial protection to MSMEs against all kinds of risks that can have a detrimental impact on their businesses. It is important to safeguard enterprises with a proper insurance cover so that they can flourish, compete and expand the market for their products and services,” Mr. Rajeeve said.

“Kerala now has over three lakh MSMEs, out of which around 1,40,000 have registered as part of the government’s Year of Enterprises initiative. However, just about 15,000 of them have insurance cover against various kinds of risks they may confront on their path”, the Minister said.

The Government has been making effective interventions to strengthen the MSME sector by meeting the genuine demands of the enterprises and extending support through various schemes. A conclave will be convened to create awareness about the schemes among entrepreneurs, he added.

Suman Billa, Principal Secretary, Industries, who presided over the function, said the insurance scheme will further strengthen the industrial and investment ecosystem of the state.

Director of the Department of Industries and Commerce, S. Harikishore, said the insurance scheme would help MSMEs recover quickly from unforeseen risks they might run into. The department has been drawing up policies based on a thorough understanding of each domain by closely monitoring the scenario, he said.

The risks covered by the scheme include natural disasters, fire accidents, theft, accidents and market fluctuations, which can leave the MSMEs vulnerable to significant financial loss.

All MSMEs in the manufacturing, service and trade sector having UDYAM registration in Kerala and having enrolled in the Bharat Sookshma/Laghu Udyam scheme from any of the four public sector insurance firms for the period beyond April 1, 2023 are eligible for benefit under the scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.