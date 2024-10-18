ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala launches Citizen Sentinel app to keep tabs on traffic rule violations

Updated - October 18, 2024 01:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Developed by National Informatics Centre, the app available on Google Play Store has options to upload photos and videos by the public

The Hindu Bureau

Photos and videos of up to 8 MB of any rule violation can be uploaded in the app, following which Motor Vehicles department officials will verify these. Subsequently, e-challans would be sent to the vehicle owner. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Kerala‘s Minister for Transport K.B. Ganesh Kumar launched Citizen Sentinel, an app using which members of the public can upload photographs and videos of traffic rule violations in the NextGen mParivahan app, here on Friday (October 18, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos and videos of up to 8 MB of any rule violation can be uploaded in the app, following which Motor Vehicles department (MVD) officials will verify these. Subsequently, e-challans would be sent to the vehicle owner, MVD sources said.

The app is ready for use, while challans to violators will be sent shortly. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store and will have built-in links to share videos and photographs with the MVD control room concerned.

The app was developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and is part of the 100-day action plan of the Government of Kerala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / transport

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US