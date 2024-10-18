GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala launches Citizen Sentinel app to keep tabs on traffic rule violations

Developed by National Informatics Centre, the app available on Google Play Store has options to upload photos and videos by the public

Updated - October 18, 2024 01:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Photos and videos of up to 8 MB of any rule violation can be uploaded in the app, following which Motor Vehicles department officials will verify these. Subsequently, e-challans would be sent to the vehicle owner.

Photos and videos of up to 8 MB of any rule violation can be uploaded in the app, following which Motor Vehicles department officials will verify these. Subsequently, e-challans would be sent to the vehicle owner. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Kerala‘s Minister for Transport K.B. Ganesh Kumar launched Citizen Sentinel, an app using which members of the public can upload photographs and videos of traffic rule violations in the NextGen mParivahan app, here on Friday (October 18, 2024).

Photos and videos of up to 8 MB of any rule violation can be uploaded in the app, following which Motor Vehicles department (MVD) officials will verify these. Subsequently, e-challans would be sent to the vehicle owner, MVD sources said.

The app is ready for use, while challans to violators will be sent shortly. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store and will have built-in links to share videos and photographs with the MVD control room concerned.

The app was developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and is part of the 100-day action plan of the Government of Kerala.

Published - October 18, 2024 01:36 pm IST

