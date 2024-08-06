ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala landslides: More relief camps closed in Kozhikode

Published - August 06, 2024 11:04 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The number of relief camps opened last week following heavy downpour and various rain-related calamities was reduced to seven as more families left for their homes on Monday. 

Revenue department officials said only seven more camps were remaining in Kozhikode district. All the camps in Kozhikode and Thamarassery taluks had already been wound up, they said.

As of now, there are 870 persons from 311 families in various relief camps within the limits of Koyilandy and Vadakara taluks. Some of these camps are also likely to be closed on Tuesday. 

