Kerala, Lakshadweep students set off to explore Chhattisgarh

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) has tied up with Guru Ghasidas University (GGU), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), for a student exchange programme as part of Phase IV of Yuva Sangam, under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) campaign of the Ministry of Education. IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee flagged off the delegation from Kozhikode on Thursday.

Under the programme, selected students from Kerala and Lakshadweep, accompanied by faculty and staff members of the IIM-K, will visit Chhattisgarh and explore the culture of the State.

The delegation consists of 38 students from Kerala, with representations from each district, and two delegates from Lakshadweep. The group consists of 21 women and 19 men from undergraduate, postgraduate and off-campus programmes.

The delegation will reach GGU on March 9, and over the next five days meet and interact with GGU faculty members, students, dignitaries and government officials. The delegation will also visit many places of interest in Chhattisgarh including Manipat, Naya Raipur, Jindal Steel Plant, and the Rural Technology department. The group will return on March 15.