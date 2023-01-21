ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala keen to host UNWTO meet

January 21, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister Riyas leads Kerala delegation at ongoing 43rd edition of FITUR in Madrid

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala has expressed interest in hosting a major global event of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) even as the UN tourism agency proposed to conduct a workshop in the State later this year, said a release from Kerala Tourism here on Saturday.

The proposal to host a global meet in the State was made by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas during interactions with a UNWTO delegation led by its Asian and Pacific Regional department deputy director Harry Hwang in Madrid.

Mr. Riyas leads the Kerala delegation at the ongoing 43rd edition of FITUR, deemed the world’s second most important tourism fair, in the Spanish capital. Besides inviting UNWTO officials to the upcoming Responsible Tourism Global Summit in Kerala, the Minister also suggested that the UN tourism agency could consider holding its general body or an executive meeting in 2024 in the State.

The Minister also sought research support regarding the products and sustainable practices to be executed in Kerala. The proposal to host the UNWTO event comes in the wake of the State kicking off a major global campaign with a slew of new products and initiatives to turn the State into an all-season experiential tourism destination of diverse choices catering to the tastes of post-pandemic tourists.

