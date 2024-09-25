GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala, Karnataka have same mindset against communalism: Siddaramaiah

Published - September 25, 2024 08:57 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presenting the Aryadan Award to AICC general secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal in Nilambur on Wednesday.



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that both Kerala and Karnataka had the same mindset against communalism. He urged the new generation to take inspiration from the life of former Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed, a leader who upheld secularism throughout his life.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was speaking after presenting the Aryadan Award for the best politician instituted by the Aryadan Mohammed Foundation to All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal in Nilambur on Wednesday. The occasion marked the second death anniversary of Aryadan Mohammed.

He said Kerala’s Sree Narayana Guru and Karnataka’s Basavanna were philosophers who took a strong stand against communalism. Both of them said the same thing for the unity of human beings, but in different words, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah praised Mr. Venugopal for working tirelessly for the resurgence of the Congress at national level. “It was Mr. Venugopal who advised me to try one more constituency when I decided to contest from Chamundessary constituency in 2018. I lost in Chamundessary but was elected from Badami. KC’s advice was a turning point in my political career,” he said.

He said Mr. Venugopal was the inspiration behind five guarantee projects implemented by the Karnataka government aimed at social justice and people’s welfare.

Mr. Venugopal accepted the award comprising ₹1 lakh in cash and a citation from Mr. Siddaramaiah. He said the award was too emotional and sweet.

Mr. Venugopal praised the Karnataka government for the support it gave in the search operation for the Malayali truck driver Arjun at Shirur in Karnataka. “Karnataka’s initiative was exemplary for the whole country,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan presided over the function. Former KPCC president Ramesh Chennithala delivered the Aryadan Mohammed memorial lecture.

AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi; M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, MP; P.K. Basheer, MLA; A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA; DCC president V.S. Joy; Benny Behanan, MP; Shafi Parambil, MP; M.K. Raghavan, MP; AICC secretary Mansoor Ali Khan; Hamdulla Sayeed, MP; N.A. Haris, MLA; and Aryadan Shoukath were among those who spoke.

September 25, 2024 08:57 pm IST

