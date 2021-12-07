Kerala Kaithari brand launched

Steps being taken to market handwoven products online

Providing a collective identity to handloom products manufactured in the State, the government has launched the Kerala Kaithari brand for handcrafted fabrics.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally launched the logo at a function held here on Monday. He expressed confidence that the brand would popularise hand woven products and ensure greater visibility in markets across the globe.

The Directorate of Handlooms and Textile, functioning under the Industries Department, had recently embarked on a project to brand value-added handloom products. National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Kannur, which had conducted a study, presented a framework to the government for its implementation. The institution has been designated the knowledge partner for the endeavour.

The programme is being executed in association with the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, Weavers Service Centre, Hantex, and Handweave.

Presiding over the function, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said steps efforts were afoot to market handwoven products online. K.K. Shibin, who designed the Kerala Kaithari logo, was felicitated on the occasion.