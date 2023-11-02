ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Jyothi award for writer T. Padmanabhan

November 02, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Has been selected for the highest civilian honour by Kerala government considering his contributions in the field of Malayalam literature

The Hindu Bureau

Malayalam writer T. Padmanabhan | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Eminent writer T. Padmanabhan has been chosen for the Kerala Jyothi award instituted by the Kerala government on Wednesday. He was selected for the highest civilian honour by the government considering his contributions in the field of Malayalam literature. The State also announced other ‘Kerala Puraskarngals’, the highest award given by the government to distinguished personalities who have made outstanding contributions in various spheres of social life.

Justice (Retired) M. Fathima Beevi and Nataraja Krishnamurthy (Soorya Krishnamurthy) have been selected for the ‘Kerala Prabha’ award considering contributions in the field of social service and civil service and in the field of arts respectively. Others who won the ‘Kerala Sree’ award include Punalur Somarajan (social service sector), V.P. Gangadharan (health sector), Ravi DC (industry and commerce sector), K.M. Chandrasekhar (civil service sector), Pandit Ramesh Narayan (art, music).

It has been decided to give the ‘Kerala Jyothi’ award to one person a year, the second highest State award ‘Kerala Prabha’ to two persons a year, and the third highest State award ‘Kerala Shree’ to five persons a year considering their contributions in various fields. The jury was headed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, K. Jayakumar, and George Onakkoor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US