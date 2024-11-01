Kerala Jyothi Award for writer and academic M.K. Sanoo

Writer and academic M.K. Sanoo has been chosen for the Kerala Jyothi award, the highest civilian award instituted by the Kerala government, for his contributions to Malayalam literature.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala government on Thursday (October 31, 2024) evening also announced other Kerala Puraskarams, the highest awards given by the government to distinguished personalities who have made outstanding contributions in various spheres of social life.

Other awards

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairperson S. Somanath (Science and engineering) and P. Bhuvaneswari (agriculture), known for her successful organic farming practices, have been selected for the Kerala Prabha award. Kalamandalam Vimala Menon (arts), T.K. Jayakumar (health), Narayana Bhattathiri (calligraphy), cricketer Sanju Samson (sports), Shaija Baby (social service, ASHA worker) and V.K. Mathews (industry and commerce sector) have been chosen for the Kerala Sree award.

The Kerala Jyothi award is given to one person a year, the second highest State award Kerala Prabha to two persons a year, and the third highest State award Kerala Shree to five persons a year considering their contributions in various fields.

The awards were decided after consideration at three levels by a primary scrutiny committee (secretary level committee), secondary scrutiny committee and award committee. The final award committee was headed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, K. Jayakumar and B. Iqbal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.