Kerala journalists move Supreme Court for Kappan’s bail

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) on Saturday moved the Supreme Court for grant of interim bail to its secretary, Sidhique Kappan, who is charged under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and detained in a Uttar Pradesh jail.
In its plea, the journalists’ union said the health of Kappan’s 90-year-old mother in Kerala has deteriorated. She was in hospital in a very critical condition.
The union urged the top court to grant Mr. Kappan bail for five days to visit his mother.
Recently, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde had not objected to Mr. Kappan meeting his mother on video call. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had assured the court that arrangements would be made.
In its application, the union said the jail authorities had arranged a 10-minute video call for Kappan with his mother on January 28. But, the application said, Mr. Kappan’s mother did not respond or look at the screen during the video call.
The union said, earlier, before she lost consciousness, she had asked to see her son as a “last wish”.
Mr. Kappan was arrested in October last year. He was detained while travelling with some others to Hathras district in U.P. where a Dalit girl had been gangraped and murdered.
In December, the Uttar Pradesh government had objected to a plea by KUWJ to release Mr. Kappan, saying he was a “mastermind” with links to riots and disturbing public tranquility nationwide.
