Kerala JD(S) row | Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan asks Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to expel Minister

October 20, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should expel the Janata Dal (S) nominee from his Cabinet as the party has aligned with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, Kerala Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

Speaking to media persons on October 20, Mr. Satheesan said the statement of JD(S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda that his party moved to the NDA with the concurrence of Mr. Vijayan underscored the Opposition’s allegations that there was an unholy alliance between the CPI(M) and the BJP.

Strangely, the nominee of an alliance partner of the NDA, was continuing as a Cabinet member of the LDF government in Kerala. Mr. Vijayan shall ascertain from his Cabinet colleague whether he is with the NDA since the JD(S) has become a partner of the front, said Mr. Satheesan, adding that the Chief Minister has not responded to the strange political situation.

‘Unholy nexus’

Mr. Satheesan said the unholy nexus between the CPI(M) and the BJP helped the former continue in power for the second consecutive term in Kerala. The investigation into the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case and the LIFE Mission corruption case was derailed following the alliance. The probe into the Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank fraud case may also meet with a similar fate, he said.

The BJP is successfully controlling the Kerala government by intimidating the government and the CPI(M), he alleged.

CAG report

The draft report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on the purchases made by the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) during the COVID-19 pandemic has proved the allegations raised by the Opposition as true. The Opposition had highlighted the corruption in the purchases of gloves and PPE kits at exorbitant rates during the pandemic, he said.

Mr. Satheesan also wanted the Chief Minister to “restrain” M.M. Mani, MLA, who, according to him, was publicly hurling abuses at the Idukki District Collector and other MLAs.