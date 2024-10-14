Kerala IT pavilion opens at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai

The Kerala IT pavilion opened at the five-day 44th edition of GITEX Global, the international tech and start-up show, which began at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday (October 14,2024).

As many as 30 companies from Kerala are participating in the global event, where Kerala IT has had a regular presence since 2016. Kerala IT has a 110 sq. m pavilion at GITEX 2024 with the theme ‘Powering innovation’, featuring the State’s IT ecosystem’s commitment to leveraging technology for sustainable development and societal upliftment.

Vishnu V. Nair and Prajeet Prabhakaran, IT fellows supporting high power IT committee, Government of Kerala, and Toni Eapen, CEO, Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), the industry body of IT companies in Kerala, were present at the inauguration of the pavilion.

The companies attending the event include 10 each from Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. They will be displaying products and conduct demos across a range of technological domains including data analytics, AI, cybersecurity, website development, ERP solutions, mobile app development, DevOps and cloud services.

All the three IT Parks (Technopark, Infopark & Cyberpark) along with GTECH are supporting the showcasing of IT/ITES companies of the Kerala IT ecosystem at GITEX Dubai, an official pressnote issued here said.