GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala IT Parks contribute ₹2.1 crore to CMDRF, KCA gives ₹1 crore

Published - August 14, 2024 06:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan receiving the contribution of Kerala IT Parks to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan receiving the contribution of Kerala IT Parks to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Employees of the three State-owned IT Parks in Kerala donated ₹2.1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for rehabilitation of the landslides survivors in Wayanad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received the cheque for the amount from Technopark Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Nair and CEO of Infopark and Cyberpark Susanth Kurunthil here on Wednesday.

Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology, Rathan U. Kelkar was present on the occasion.

The fund was generated by the three government IT Parks—Technopark, Infopark, and Cyberpark—as a humanitarian gesture from the IT community to help rebuild the severely ravaged Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages in Wayanad.

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) donated ₹1 crore to the CMDRF for the rehabilitation efforts. KCA secretary Vinod S. Kumar and former secretary Sreejith V. Nair handed over a cheque for the amount to the Chief Minister here.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.