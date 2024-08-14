Kerala IT Parks contribute ₹2.1 crore to CMDRF, KCA gives ₹1 crore

Employees of the three State-owned IT Parks in Kerala donated ₹2.1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for rehabilitation of the landslides survivors in Wayanad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received the cheque for the amount from Technopark Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Nair and CEO of Infopark and Cyberpark Susanth Kurunthil here on Wednesday.

Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology, Rathan U. Kelkar was present on the occasion.

The fund was generated by the three government IT Parks—Technopark, Infopark, and Cyberpark—as a humanitarian gesture from the IT community to help rebuild the severely ravaged Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages in Wayanad.

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) donated ₹1 crore to the CMDRF for the rehabilitation efforts. KCA secretary Vinod S. Kumar and former secretary Sreejith V. Nair handed over a cheque for the amount to the Chief Minister here.