Kerala IT hogs limelight in India Startup Confluence at GITEX Global 2024

The India Startup Confluence held on the sidelines of the 44th edition of GITEX Global, international tech and start-up show, in Dubai provided a platform for tech start-ups from Kerala to showcase their solutions and products.

Indian tech start-ups, investors and the best of start-up ecosystems in the UAE participated in the event organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with Startup Middle East. Small and medium enterprises from Kerala IT also attended the meet. Consulate General of India to Dubai Satish Kumar Sivan was the chief guest.

Kerala IT has a 110 sq m pavilion at GITEX Global 2024 with the theme ‘Powering innovation’, featuring the State’s IT ecosystem’s commitment to leveraging technology for sustainable development and societal upliftment.

Officials of London and Partners, the growth agency for London, visited the Kerala IT pavilion and held discussions with the delegation from Kerala on investment and possible collaborations in various tech domains.

Start-ups from the State are also participating in the Expand North Star expo in Dubai Harbour, a staple event of GITEX Global 2024 being held in Dubai World Trade Centre. Vishnu V. Nair and Prajeet Prabhakaran, IT Fellows supporting High Power IT Committee, Government of Kerala, are representing Kerala IT at the global event.

The Kerala start-ups displayed products and conducted demos across a range of technological domains, including data analytics, AI, cybersecurity, website development, ERP solutions, mobile app development, DevOps and cloud services at the expo.

