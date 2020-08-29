Kerala issues new guidelines for official travel to other States

The government has come up with new Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and health advisories for short visits to other States by government officials and people’s representatives for official visits.
Except those who are symptomatic, officials returning within seven days need not have to undergo quarantine. During the visit and travel, the officials should take all precautions, including wearing masks, frequent use of hand sanitiser/soap, maintaining physical distancing and avoiding congregations.
Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta in his order has asked the officials and people’s representatives returning to the State after official visits to do self symptom surveillance.
Smell test
In case of fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhoea, loss of smell and taste and breathlessness, they have been asked to do a smell test — smell coffee and if they do not get the smell contact Disha on 1056. If found symptomatic, the officials and people’s representatives should refrain from work and contact Disha.
Online meetings
All meetings should be held online for seven days after arrival from other States. It is preferable that even after seven days meetings are conducted online. The vehicle to be used for travelling should be double chambered.
