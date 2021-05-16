Kerala issues guidelines for vaccination of people in 18-44 years age group

With the vaccination for prioritised groups amongst those in the 18-44 years group beginning in Kerala on Monday, the Government has issued guidelines regarding the same.

As the vaccines procured by the State are only in limited quantities, vaccination in this age group can only be taken up in phases, the Government has said.

The Government has already released a list of co-morbidities for determining the eligibility of those in the 18-44 years for COVID-19 vaccination.

Some of the conditions prioritised by the Government include heart failure and other select cardiac conditions, end-stage kidney disease on haemodialysis/ CAPD, immuno-deficiency diseases, cancer, liver cirrhosis, organ recipients or those on waiting list, disabled persons with high support needs etc.

The beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group should first register in the Union Health Ministry’s CoWin site, https://www.cowin.gov.in

The list of co-morbidities and the format of the co-morbidity certificate can be downloaded from the site of the Health department.

They should then register in https://covid19.kerala.gov.in/vaccine/, where the list of co-morbidities have been detailed and upload the co-morbidity certificate for getting priority for vaccination.

District RCH Officer / person designated by RCHO will scrutinize each application received in the portal and approve the eligible beneficiaries for priority vaccination. Subsequently, the vaccination centre and date for vaccination may be scheduled by the district team, based on the availability of vaccine.

Only those beneficiaries who get approval and an SMS on the scheduled session from the Health department need to report to the vaccination centres. At the centre, such beneficiaries must produce the appointment SMS, valid photo ID proof and the co-morbidity certificate.