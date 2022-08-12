Kerala issues guidelines for I-Day celebrations

All staff of government institutions directed to attend functions

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 12, 2022 19:17 IST

The State government has issued guidelines for celebrating the 75th Independence Day.

A circular issued by the General Administration (Political) department has instructed all officers and staff members of State government offices, public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies, universities, colleges, schools and local self- government institutions functioning under the government to attend the Independence Day functions.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will unfurl the national flag in the State capital on Monday and inspect the ceremonial parade. Similar functions will be held at the district level with Ministers attending the events. Subdivisional magistrates or block panchayat presidents will lead the ceremonies at the block level.

COVID-19 containment measures, including wearing of masks and sanitisation, will be undertaken at the venues. Contingents and invitees shall be subjected to thermal scanning at the entrance.

Not for decoration

The government, which also issued guidelines for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, has prohibited the use of the national flag as festoon, rosette, bunting or in any other manner for decoration. It also cannot be flown from a single masthead simultaneously with another flag. There shall be no lettering upon the national flag.

District Collectors have been tasked with coordinating the programme at the district level.

