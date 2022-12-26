Kerala issues advisory on augmenting non-pharmacological interventions

December 26, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala has issued an advisory recommending adherence to augmented non-pharmacological interventions (NPI) to bring down the burden of respiratory infections, especially as co-circulation of respiratory viruses such as influenza and respiratory synctical virus (RSV), with similar transmission dynamics as SARS-CoV-2 virus, is currently being reported in the State

Influenza activity globally has reached pre-COVID-19 levels or even higher. Doctors point out that it is difficult to distinguish between influenza and COVID-19 based solely on clinical features.

In Kerala, over the past two months, out of the 2,812 cases of ILI (Influenza-like Illness) tested, 14.3% of samples were positive for influenza virus. The total number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in Kerala (Dec. 24) is 461 with a test positivity rate of 1.25%. Over the past seven weeks, cases and deaths due to COVID-19 have been steadily declining in Kerala.

The majority of COVID deaths in the State has been occurring in people above 60 years and in those with serious comorbidities such as chronic kidney/liver diseases, coronary artery disease, the immunocompromised, and those with uncontrolled diabetes /hypertension.

The advisory directs all vulnerable patients to strictly adhere to all non-pharmacological interventions at all points of time, especially as a rise in the number of COVID cases cannot be ruled out in the post-festive season due to the importation of highly immune evasive virus variants into the State.

The advisory suggests universal masking, physical distancing, and hand hygiene as some of the most effective NPIs that the elderly and those with various comorbidities should mandatorily follow at all points of time.

Cough and sneeze etiquette should be followed by everyone at all points of time.

Respiratory virus transmission dynamics is closely related to the 3 Cs — closed spaces such as lifts with poor air flow, crowded places such as markets, and close contact settings. While in 3C settings, NPIs should be strictly adhered to.

Children should not be sent to school if they contract any influenza-like illness. Ensuring proper indoor ventilation can reduce the contamination of surfaces by respiratory viruses.

All elderly and those with comorbidities should be necessarily administered the COVID-19 precautionary/booster dose as vaccination can decrease the severity of the infection.

One of the most valuable lessons of the pandemic is the importance of achieving proper control of blood sugar and blood pressure levels for the better outcome of hospitalised COVID patients.

People with uncontrolled diabetes are at increased risk of severe disease, ICU admission, and mortality. To reduce the morbidity and mortality due to respiratory viruses, the issue of uncontrolled blood sugar/blood pressure levels in the community should be aggressively tackled.

The advisory also suggests that as a significant majority of the population in the State is said to be suffering from diabetes, it is important that all patients who are hospitalised with respiratory infections are screened for diabetes, for ensuring a better outcome.