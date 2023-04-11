Kerala is the first State to hold total social audit of MGNREGS, says Pinarayi

April 11, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 09:43 am IST - KOCHI

Kerala is the first State to hold total social audit of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Audit reports for all panchayats for the rural employment scheme are ready, making Kerala an example for other States, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday. He was inaugurating a programme to announce the completion of social audit and launch of a total digital literacy campaign in the State.

A total of 15,962 grama sabhas and 941 janakeeya sabhas were organised for the social audit. The government plans to hold social audit twice a year, and the efficiency of the scheme can be ensured through a transparent process, the Chief Minister added.

He said digital literacy played a central role in ensuring delivery of government services and information. As many as 900 government services are already available online. More services will be added to the list. With the achievement of total digital literacy, it will be possible for people to avail government services and access information without visiting offices.

The Chief Minister also said that digital literacy and the social audit programme should help everyone access the benefits of development activities. The total social audit declaration and launch of the digital literacy project are part of the 100-day programme of the government. Projects worth ₹15,896 crore will be implemented during the 100-day programme.

Though there has been a dip in Central allocation for the employment guarantee scheme, it has not affected the programme in the State. There has been an increase in the number of working days under the scheme in Kerala, while the number has dipped countrywide. Around 90% of beneficiaries under the employment scheme are women in the State. There are 27 lakh people who depend on the scheme.

Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh presided over the programme. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve was the chief guest. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas and senior officials were present.