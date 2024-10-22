Kerala is setting up museums in a thematic manner, says Minister

Kerala has been setting up museums in the State in a thematic manner on the basis of storytelling in accordance with modern museum concepts, Kadannappally Ramachandran, Minister for Museums, Archaeology, and Archives, has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many museums have been set up under the aegis of various departments in the last eight years, the Minister said after inaugurating an introductory gallery built in the heritage building of Sri Chithra Art Gallery at Museum in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The Department of Museums has also done similar works, and the renovated Natural History Museum and the Raja Ravi Varma Art Gallery in Thiruvananthapuram are testaments to this, he said.

The Raja Ravi Varma Art Gallery has fulfilled the long-cherished dream of establishing a gallery exclusively for Ravi Varma paintings and other artists of the Ravi Varma School of Art. The gallery was started with the idea of a memorial to the great artist in his native land. The Minister said that the introductory gallery, along with a library, was set up to provide information about the paintings.

The introductory gallery is designed to give visitors a clear understanding of the legendary artist, Raja Ravi Varma, his artistic practices, and the contributions he made to other parts of the country during his artistic career. The Minister said the project has been completed as part of the fourth hundred-day programme of the State government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.