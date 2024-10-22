GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala is setting up museums in a thematic manner, says Minister

Published - October 22, 2024 08:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala has been setting up museums in the State in a thematic manner on the basis of storytelling in accordance with modern museum concepts, Kadannappally Ramachandran, Minister for Museums, Archaeology, and Archives, has said.

Many museums have been set up under the aegis of various departments in the last eight years, the Minister said after inaugurating an introductory gallery built in the heritage building of Sri Chithra Art Gallery at Museum in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The Department of Museums has also done similar works, and the renovated Natural History Museum and the Raja Ravi Varma Art Gallery in Thiruvananthapuram are testaments to this, he said.

The Raja Ravi Varma Art Gallery has fulfilled the long-cherished dream of establishing a gallery exclusively for Ravi Varma paintings and other artists of the Ravi Varma School of Art. The gallery was started with the idea of a memorial to the great artist in his native land. The Minister said that the introductory gallery, along with a library, was set up to provide information about the paintings.

The introductory gallery is designed to give visitors a clear understanding of the legendary artist, Raja Ravi Varma, his artistic practices, and the contributions he made to other parts of the country during his artistic career. The Minister said the project has been completed as part of the fourth hundred-day programme of the State government.

Published - October 22, 2024 08:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.