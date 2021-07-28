Kerala is investment-friendly: CII

‘15 existing companies ready for further investment of ₹1,500 cr.’

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) southern region chairman C.K. Ranganathan on Wednesday said the CII had undertaken a survey among existing entrepreneurs in the State to assess their plans on further investments and around 15 companies have shown interest in a total investment worth ₹1,500 crore.

He said the State was investment-friendly and was constantly trying to improve the climate for enterprises. He was addressing media persons in Kochi at a virtual meeting and said the CII initiative was part of a slew of measures being undertaken by the industry body to tap the positive industrial climate prevailing in the State.

The CII welcomed the State government initiatives to turn Kerala into an investment-friendly State. The industries association was constantly in touch with the government and the government was responsive to the requirements of the investors.

Mr. Ranganathan said the north Kerala region would be given special focus to bridge the urban-rural divide in the industrial sphere. The CII was associating with the State government for demand aggregation and creating employment opportunities for five lakh youths in the next five years.

The proposals include establishing an industry-facilitation cell, facilitating digital transformation of skilling and employment, building capacity of existing resources like Kudumbashree and Additional Skills Acquisition Programme (ASAP).

Mr. Ranganathan said no controversy was a testament against the positive industrial climate prevailing in the State. The single window clearance in the State was one of the best in the country. Now trade unions were listening to the industry and businesses. The CII would work with the State government to attract investments for the proposed FMCG, Ayurveda and medical equipment parks in the State, he said.

He also thanked the State government for accepting its recommendations and coming up with a centralised inspection mechanism, a statutory grievance redressal cell and a uniform land policy to enhance the investment climate of the State.