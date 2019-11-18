Kerala is ‘Best Honeymoon Destination’

Kerala bagged the 2019 ‘Best Honeymoon Destination’ award under domestic category by the Travel and Leisure India and South Asia Magazine.

The awards were given to international and domestic tourism departments, hoteliers and destinations, facilitators, service providers, and trendsetters at a function in New Delhi on November 15. Deputy Director, Kerala Tourism in New Delhi, Manoj T.C., received the award on behalf of the State government.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the award was a “rousing endorsement” for Kerala Tourism’s conscious initiatives to increase footfalls through a string of new offerings to young people.

“The State is blessed with natural endowments such as swaying palms, tranquil backwaters, rollicking beaches and undulating mountains, besides its famed Ayurveda system of holistic wellness. This award will go a long way in giving a fillip to our efforts,” the Minister said in a release.