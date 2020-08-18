Kerala introduces major overhaul in PSC examination process

The examination process for the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC)’s appointments to Government posts is set for a major overhaul, with the introduction of a two phased system including a preliminary screening test. Announcing the decision here on Tuesday, PSC Chairman M.K.Sakeer said that the new pattern, which follows the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)’s model will be implemented from December this year.

“The screening tests will be based on different standards, for tenth standard and below, higher secondary and graduate levels. This reduces the disadvantage of a common test. The second examination will have questions related to the post for which they are being considered. Since the main examination, after the screening, is conducted for a smaller number, the results can be announced in a month or two. The marks of the preliminary test will not be added to the final result, as it is only for screening purposes,” said Mr.Sakeer.

He said that 400 new job notifications are in force at present, aimed at clubbing for this screening test. The PSC examinations that were postponed due to COVID-19 will be held in September, by following all safety protocols. The first online examination will be on September 12.

Many job aspirants who are living in containment zones or are in quarantine or in COVID First Line Treatment Centres have been unable to appear for the verification process. But since the rank list preparation cannot be delayed due to this, some leniency is being allowed considering the situation. Those aspirants who have a permanent certificate number need not appear in the PSC office for verification. The documents can be uploaded online, from where it can be verified. Those who are verified will be included in the temporary rank list, but they will need to physically verify the documents before the advice memo is given.

The results of the preliminary examination conducted for the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) will be published on August 26. The preliminary examinations were held in three streams, with 3.27 lakh aspirants writing for stream 1, out of which 3000-4000 will be chosen for the next level, said Mr.Sakeer. Stream 2 had 22,000 aspirants, out of which 2000 are expected to be chosen, while stream 3 had 1000 aspirants.