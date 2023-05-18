Kerala Inspector General P. Vijayan suspended

May 18, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government on Thursday suspended senior police officer P. Vijayan, Inspector General of Police, pending enquiry in connection with the alleged leak of details of the accused in the Elathur train arson case. The disciplinary action was based on a report submitted by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) M.R. Ajith Kumar who had led the investigation in the case.

His inquiry had supposedly revealed a major security lapse after Mr. Vijayan, who then headed the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Kerala Police, and a grade sub-inspector Manoj Kumar K., both of who were not part of the investigation, had contacted the officers who accompanied the accused Shahrukh Saifi from Ratnagiri to Kerala. Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) K. Padmakumar has been entrusted with further inquiry in the matter. Mr. Vijayan had been removed as both the head of the ATS as well as the position of managing director of Kerala Books and Publications Society three weeks ago.